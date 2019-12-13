CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elderly woman was targeted in a robbery at Park Road Shopping Center.

The 78-year-old victim, Carla, described how she was thrown to the ground after another woman grabbed her purse and a struggle ensued. She was taken to the hospital for possible head injuries around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

A short time later, police arrested the suspect. However, it’s the second robbery in the past few days at the popular shopping center. NBC Charlotte is looking into what security steps are being taken there.

It began as a routine trip to Park Road Shopping Center for Carla who was outside Caribou Coffee.

“I had gotten my coffee went outside,” Carla said.

However, it ended with her being taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“I have a big lump on my head,” Carla said.

At first, Carla said she didn’t pay much attention to the loud noise.

“I heard this woman screaming,” she said.

However, she couldn’t ignore what happened next. The 78-year-old was robbed.

“All of a sudden, out of the clear blue, she grabbed my bag and I guess I was still holding it and dragged me,” Carla said.

Her daughter, Cara, showed NBC Charlotte the damage to Carla’s purse.

“Pulled on her hard enough where they ripped the entire seem,” Cara said.

During the struggle, Carla said she tripped and fell hitting her head on the concrete.

“Once I hit the chair, I thought I was going to die because I knew I was falling, and it was a really hard fall,” said Carla.

The victim said there were several witnesses who helped her and got the license plate for the suspect. A short time later, an arrest was made.

The suspect, 52-year-old Cheri Rumfelt, is now facing several charges including robbery, resisting arrest, and DWI.

“She looked older than me, and I’m older than she is,” Carla said.

It comes just days after a robbery at a jewelry store in the popular shopping center.

“Nothing has ever happened to me; I’ve always felt safe,” Carla said.

“If this happens to my mom at five o'clock at night, what are they going to do for safety precautions?” said Cara.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told NBC Charlotte officers are doing zone checks and patrolling the area during their downtime. Police urge anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911 immediately.

NBC Charlotte also reached out to management for the Park Road Shopping Center but at this point have not heard back.

“I will go back, hopefully, it’s a once in a lifetime thing that has happened,” said Carla.

Carla said a CT scan showed no major injuries, but she plans to have a follow-up appointment with her doctor in the next few days.

