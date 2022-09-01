Student dead, another arrested after stabbing at NC high school

A student was killed and two other people were hurt in an attack at a high school in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student at a high school in Jacksonville, North Carolina was killed and two others, including a teacher, were injured in an attack Thursday.

Citing police Chief Mike Yaniero, NBC affiliate WITN-TV reports a student resource officer with the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a reported fight between students at Northside High School around 7 a.m. that led to the stabbing. Police said the fight occurred inside the main entrance of the school

Yaniero told WITN that the officer responded in less than 30 seconds and was able to arrest the attacker, also identified as a student.

Two students were hurt in the stabbing according to Yaniero along with one teacher. Both students were taken to a hospital, but one passed away. The teacher was treated on the scene by first responders. The immediate family of the student who died has been notified.

Classes for the rest of the day have been canceled, and Friday will be a virtual learning day. Students return to face-to-face learning on Tuesday after the Labor Day weekend.

