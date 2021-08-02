x
Crime

FOUND: Search for missing 10-year-old Louisiana girl ends

The New Iberia Police Department said the girl has been found safe
NEW IBERIA, La. — The missing 10-year-old girl from New Iberia has been found safe, and police have detained someone, the Advocate reported.

Monday morning, police said Jalisa Lassalle was found in St. Martin Parish, and medical staff worked to make sure she was okay, the Advocate reported.

Louisiana State Police said a person was in custody, but police didn't say who that person was or what charges they would face.

Police said they needed help finding her, saying she was in immediate danger Sunday night.

Jalisa Lassalle is 10 years old, and she is believed to be abducted by Michael Sereal, 33, who was last seen driving a silver 2012 Nissan Altima, a release from Louisiana State Police said

Louisiana State Police have now upgraded the Level II Advisory to an Amber Alert. The suspected abductor is 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia. He is described as a black male 5’ 9” tall, weighing 224 pounds. He was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845.

