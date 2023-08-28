'Monster': Allisha Watts' boyfriend to face judge on murder charges

James Dunmore, the boyfriend of missing woman Allisha Watts, was arrested last week after investigators found Watts' body in Montgomery County, North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James Dunmore, the boyfriend of Allisha Watts, is scheduled in court Monday just days after investigators say they found her remains in Montgomery County.

Dunmore will face a judge on murder charges related to Watts' disappearance and death. She was last seen alive leaving Dunmore's Charlotte home on July 16. Family members said she had tickets to a comedy show at Bojangles Coliseum but never made it.

Dunmore was arrested at his home in University City last week. His arrest happened shortly after detectives discovered human remains in the woods near a cemetery near the Montgomery-Richmond county line. Watts' body was found in an area where investigators previously searched several times. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said officials believe her body had been there since July 18, the same day Dunmore was found unresponsive in Watts' Mercedes-Benz SUV in Anson County.

"We had searched in that area seven to eight times we think," Fields said. "We were looking at that area. There was digital evidence that led us to that area."

Watts' family reported her missing on July 19 when she didn't show up for work after visiting Dunmore in Charlotte. Her friends said it wasn't like her to shut off communication with them. A large group of concerned friends and family members came to Charlotte from Moore County on July 26 demanding information from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. It was during this time that Watts' friends claimed to see red flags.

"There were several things that he would say or do — to us, there were controlling — but to her, it was, 'He loves me,'" Learen Blue, Watts' friend, said.

Watts' body is at the medical examiner's office in Raleigh for an autopsy.