Sheriff's Office needs help searching for missing Jasper Garcia

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information in finding a missing 3-year-old boy.

Deputies say Jasper Garcia was taken from the residence of his legal guardian on Monday, July 4, near Bethune.

According to officers, a woman named Vanessa Weatherford allegedly took the boy without permission. Weatherford does not have legal custody of him and deputies did not clarify how she may be connected to the child.

Weatherford may be driving a dark green spray-painted vehicle and she and the boy may be in the Patrick, Hartsville, or Cheraw area.

Garcia was last seen wearing plaid shorts with a blue stripe, blue t shirt with a yellow truck emblem, and black and blue flip flops. He is approximately 35 lbs. and 3 ft. tall.