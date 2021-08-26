NASCAR Cup Series director charged with animal cruelty

Charlotte police say a dead dog and a nearly-dead dog were found at Jay Fabian's home in July.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The director for NASCAR's Cup Series is off duty as police investigate claims of animal cruelty against him.

Jay Fabian is facing two felony charges of animal cruelty brought against him by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. An incident report obtained by WCNC Charlotte shows police responded to Fabian's home along Hunters Trace Drive on July 21, 2021, after someone called 911 to make a report. There, police say they found two dogs: one dead and another near death. A third dog, described as the healthiest, was also found there. All three animals were seized by officers.

In a statement, NASCAR says Fabian has stepped away from his role as the investigation continues. The company's full statement follows: