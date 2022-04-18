'Justice for Jayla' | Family remembers 18-year-old shot and killed at Mint Hill gas station

Jayla Barrett's cousins said her passions were football, basketball and family. So far police have made no arrests related to her death.

MINT HILL, N.C. — Days after 18-year-old Jayla Barrett was found shot and killed at a Mint Hill gas station, those who loved her most share just how much she'll be missed and how they plan to carry on her name and her memory.

Family members said the news of Barrett's death came as a devastating shock, yet they managed to find some good.

“The bright side of it is that it brought us all back together in a unfortunate way, but in a way that was needed because family is everything and Jayla stands on that she stands behind her family and those she loves," cousin Khalila Sicard said.

Barrett's cousins also shared her passions included football, basketball and family.

“She put her all into everything that meant anything to her," cousin Cornika Hailey said.

According to Mint Hill Police, moments before the deadly shooting Barrett and the suspect who is a minor and has not been identified got into a physical altercation. Investigators said they are still processing evidence and talking to witnesses, but so far no arrests have been made or charges filed.

Barrett's family hopeful they can get the closure they need.

“Justice for Jayla will be served," Hailey said.

Until then, family and friends said they find comfort in cherishing the memories.

“Jayla is.. and I have to say is because she’s still here ... and her presence is big," Sicard said. "As little as she was, her energy is larger than life.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up in honor of Barrett to help her family during this difficult time.

