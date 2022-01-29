x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Disguised man steals more than $50K worth of jewelry from Kohl's, Matthews police say

Officers say he was wearing a blonde wig as he smashed a display, but the car he was driving was captured on camera too.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for help as they look for a man they say smashed a store display and took off with about $51,000 worth of jewelry.

Officers say the smash-and-grab unfolded on Wednesday, Jan. 26 around 8:30 p.m. Video shared by the department shows the suspect taking out a hammer inside the Kohl's on East Independence Boulevard, shattering the glass. He then runs off as someone approaches him before driving away in a car.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters hurt after crash overturns engine in Gaston County, officials say

Matthews police say the accused thief was disguised as he did this, donning a blonde wig and wearing different clothes when he entered the store. His actual appearance was described as a man with a slim build and dark hair.

According to photos provided by police, the suspect enters wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with the letters "BRXTN" on them while wearing the blonde wig and a solid navy blue hoodie. However, the suspect is then spotted after changing into a Charlotte Hornets hoodie and a blue-and-white baseball cap. Both times, he appears to be wearing the same red-and-blue patterned face mask.

MORE NEWS: A look inside the New-Indy plant facing $1.1 million fine for foul-smelling chemical emissions

Surveillance photos also captured the suspected thief's getaway car. Police are looking for a silver 2011 BMW sedan with Pennsylvania tag LVG-9701. The car took off down Sam Newell Road when it was last spotted by cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Matthews officers at 704-847-5555.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.    

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

In Other News

Teenager allegedly wrote racial slur in snow outside Mint Hill home