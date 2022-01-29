Disguised man steals more than $50K worth of jewelry from Kohl's, Matthews police say

Officers say he was wearing a blonde wig as he smashed a display, but the car he was driving was captured on camera too.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for help as they look for a man they say smashed a store display and took off with about $51,000 worth of jewelry.

Officers say the smash-and-grab unfolded on Wednesday, Jan. 26 around 8:30 p.m. Video shared by the department shows the suspect taking out a hammer inside the Kohl's on East Independence Boulevard, shattering the glass. He then runs off as someone approaches him before driving away in a car.

Matthews police say the accused thief was disguised as he did this, donning a blonde wig and wearing different clothes when he entered the store. His actual appearance was described as a man with a slim build and dark hair.

According to photos provided by police, the suspect enters wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with the letters "BRXTN" on them while wearing the blonde wig and a solid navy blue hoodie. However, the suspect is then spotted after changing into a Charlotte Hornets hoodie and a blue-and-white baseball cap. Both times, he appears to be wearing the same red-and-blue patterned face mask.

Surveillance photos also captured the suspected thief's getaway car. Police are looking for a silver 2011 BMW sedan with Pennsylvania tag LVG-9701. The car took off down Sam Newell Road when it was last spotted by cameras.