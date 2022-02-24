Man charged with killing 2 men, shooting at York County deputies, faces judge

Jimar Frazier Neely was charged with killing two men before getting in a shootout with York County deputies in 2019.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man charged with killing two people at a home in York County in 2019 pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Thursday morning.

Jimar Frazier Neely was charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Robin Thompson and Timothy Barber at a home on Rivercrest Road on June 7, 2019. Neely is also accused of firing shots at deputies who tried to pull him over later that day following a reported burglary at a home on Red River Road.

Investigators said Neely jumped and ran from the vehicle after a shootout with deputies but was soon caught. Deputies said Neely was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Neely faced multiple charges, including murder and attempted murder, in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, Neely pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. His attorneys requested a bench trial, meaning the judge acted as the jury.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson issued a statement on social media following Neely's arrest, saying in part, "We won't stop fighting until they stop fighting. And I'm talking about the criminal element. They shoot, we're gonna shoot back."

Indira Eskieva will be in the courtroom during Neely's hearing. She will have an update on WCNC Charlotte News Thursday.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts