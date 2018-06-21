CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A neighborhood is on edge after a jogger found a body in east Charlotte early Thursday morning.

It happened in east Charlotte near the intersection of The Plaza and Milton Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Detectives on scene tell NBC Charlotte the jogger found the man’s body in plain view by a dumpster. They say it’s not clear how long it had been there or why anyone would do this.

In the hours following the discovery, yellow crime scene tape and a swarm of police signaled something was clearly wrong.

“I asked the question and they (police) said someone got murdered,” said Larry Walker, a shift manager at a nearby Pizza Hut. “It’s sad, it happens too often.”

Detectives on scene say it’s still early in the investigation and it’s not clear if the murder was random.

Walker said there have been recent break-ins in the area, including at the Pizza Hut where he works.

“I would like to see more police in the area to prevent stuff like this,” he said.

“Anytime we have an incident like this, we try to act swiftly and increase our patrols in the area,” a CMPD spokesman said.

Now, police are working on leads to try to find the killer. In the meantime, community members are thinking of the victim’s family.

“I pray for the victim and their family and I don’t even know who it is,” Walker said.

