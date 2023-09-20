Man shot while jogging in Charlotte, police say

The suspect remains in jail on a $512,000 bond.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared details about a shooting that reportedly happened in the middle of the day Sunday.

Officers were called to Sharon Road near the intersection with Sharon Lane shortly after 2 p.m. that day to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds. Police said they determined the man was jogging when he was approached by the suspect.

At that point, police said the suspect fired at the victim without warning, hitting him in the right calf. The victim was able to get away but was hit by gunfire again in the left hand. Paramedics who responded to the call took him to a hospital for treatment.

CMPD noted a passerby's car was also hit during the shooting. Nobody inside it was hurt.

The department's Real Time Crime Center worked with officers to find the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Stephen Damonta Montgomery. He was found standing in the intersection of Sharon Road and Woodhaven Road.

Officers said as they tried to arrest Montgomery, he resisted and refused to comply with commands to surrender. He also tried to run away according to police, but was eventually taken into custody shortly after.

Montgomery reportedly had the firearm on him when he was arrested. Police said it was reported stolen in Charlotte the day before.

He's now facing the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury

Assault with a deadly weapon

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Carrying a concealed weapon

Robbery with a dangerous object

Assault on a government official

Firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a stolen firearm

As of publication, Montgomery remains in jail under a $510,000 secured bond. CMPD said the investigation remains ongoing.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.