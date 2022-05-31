Depp-Heard trial sparks conversation on men experiencing domestic violence in Carolinas

“Men experience domestic violence at the exact same rates as women do," said Joan Harris, the operations director at Safe Passage. "It is less talked about."

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, but does not include descriptions of violent acts. As the conversation around domestic violence is still an emotionally taxing one for many survivors, reader discretion is advised.

The jury is still deliberating in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case. The Depp team is trying to prove that Heard allegedly defamed him when she called herself a domestic abuse survivor in a 2018 newspaper article.

Depp’s lawyer argued he was actually the one who was abused over the course of several years. In total, jurors heard six weeks’ worth of testimony and evidence presented to them.

The trial is sparking conversations here in the Carolinas on men being victims of domestic violence, though their stories are rarely – if ever – heard.

According to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four men reported being victims of physical violence by an intimate partner, compared to one in three women. Additionally, one in seven men reported experiencing severe violence like being beaten or hit with fists.

“Men experience domestic violence at the exact same rates as women do," said Joan Harris, the operations director at Safe Passage in Rock Hill. "It is less talked about because I do believe that there’s a stigma within our community.”

Safe Passage is one of the only domestic violence shelters in South Carolina that offers on-site housing for men.

“Male victims may feel that like there’s no place for them," said Harris.

Harris said there are more resources for women compared to men. Part of the problem involves societal stereotypes and the stigma surrounding men who report abuse.

Prosecutors say in general, prosecuting domestic violence cases comes with many challenges, but there are additional layers when the victims are male.

“I’ve seen lots of examples throughout the years of men that have difficulty for many reasons reporting," said York County prosecutor Jenny Desch.

Desch has 17 years of experience specializing in domestic violence cases. She said some of those reasons for not reporting include stereotypes and pressure to refrain from reporting the abuse. That pressure, she said, comed from the community as well as family and friends.

“He’s got to get past all of those barriers and he’s got to be able to trust somebody," said Desch, "and then the next layer is when you do report it, and you have a majority of men police officers coming out, then you also have to be able to explain to another guy, 'hey, this is happening to me.'”

Both Harris and Desch said education is key to breaking down barriers and allowing men to feel comfortable stepping forward.

"I do want them to know that Safe Passage welcomes them and we’re here to help them," said Harris. "I do feel that they’re a lot more men in our community experiencing domestic violence, and I hope that they do come forward to us and ask for assistance.”

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.