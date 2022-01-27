Protests planned after former Rock Hill officer found not guilty of assault

Moms Against Racism plans to protest after former Rock Hill officer Jonathan Moreno was found not guilty of assaulting Travis Price during an arrest last June.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — After a jury found former Rock Hill police officer Jonathan Moreno not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the arrest of Travis Price last June, Moms Against Racism says they will continue to protest for change.

"Moreno was exonerated by an almost exclusively white jury, a jury which did not represent the racially diverse makeup of Rock Hill's population," Natasha Witherspoon, founder of Moms Against Racism, said. "It is therefore obvious that our justice system in Rock Hill is both biased and broken. Until it is fixed, innocent citizens will continue to be harmed by the very people sworn to protect us."

Moreno was fired for the confrontation and publicly apologized to Price last July after several nights of protests and unrest in Rock Hill. Moms Against Racism leaders said they're planning a protest Thursday night.

"They expect the attention to go away, especially from the Black community," Justin Hunt, moderator for the South Carolina Black Activist Coalition, said. "It is completely insulting for them to issue an apology for them to charge officer Moreno and then to have a jury with only one person that looks like Travis Price, and to tell the city that saw it on video that this man is innocent."

The founder of Moms Against Racism, Natasha, said despite the not guilty verdict they take issue with the makeup of the jury who came to this conclusion. pic.twitter.com/7vRVWTYgg7 — Shamarria Morrison (@SMorrisonTV) January 27, 2022

A flyer circulated by Moms Against Racism has multiple demands for the Rock Hill Police Department:

An independent and transparent investigation

Release the timeline on the citizen's review board responding to this incident and updates on their establishment by Jan. 29

The City of Rock Hill to implement a policy that observes that jury selection shall represent the demographics of Rock Hill

RHPD addresses the community on their current use of force policy with the necessary revisions to insure the community that police brutality is intolerable within RHPD

The Rock Hill Police Department responded to the last demand, telling WCNC Charlotte's Shamarria Morrison the use of force policy is available to the public already. Click here to read the Rock Hill Police Department's use of force policy.

"In the policy, it states that 'Excessive force will not be tolerated,'" the department said in a statement.

Paul Reeves, Moreno's defense attorney, told WCNC Charlotte "nothing is off the table" regarding a possible wrongful termination lawsuit against the Rock Hill Police Department. Reeves said the defense was focused on the criminal trial and hadn't dug into the details of a wrongful termination suit.

