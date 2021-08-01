NC attorney general helping feds investigate North Carolinians at US Capitol riot

Attorney General Josh Stein announced he is assisting federal agents efforts to investigate the 'lawless insurrection' at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Friday that his office is supporting efforts to identify any North Carolina residents who took part in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Stein made the announcement on Twitter, asking the public for any information leading to the identities of North Carolinians who were part of the mob that stormed the Capitol following a rally led by President Donald Trump.

Arrest records showed that five men from the Charlotte area were arrested, including a Matthews man, Earl A. Glosser, who was charged with unlawful entry and a curfew violation. The others were charged with violating curfew.

The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia says “all options are on the table” for charging members of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol — including sedition charges.

BREAKING: My office is supporting federal law enforcement efforts to investigate NCians who participated in the raid on the U.S. Capitol. If you have any information about a NCian who participated in this lawless insurrection, please email investigationtips@ncdoj.gov . — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) January 8, 2021

Police allege Glosser "without lawful authority, did enter and attempt to enter certain public property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds." Glosser was ordered to stay away from Washington until his court date later this year and was freed to return to North Carolina.

Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol grounds at around 2 p.m., breaking into the US Capitol Building around 2:45 p.m., making it as far as the House Chambers, where just minutes before, the U.S. Congress was beginning to certify the electoral college results.

A woman was shot and killed inside the building as rioters tried to break into the House Chamber. A US Capitol Police officer in plain clothes fired a shot, hitting the woman. Ashli Babbit, 35, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Four others died, including a Capitol Police officer.

As of Thursday night, 83 people were arrested and 50 Capitol and Washington police officers have been injured amid the pro-Trump riots and demonstrations near and at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, according to initial information released by MPD and Capitol Police. Those numbers are expected to rise.