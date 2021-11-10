'A danger to himself and the community': Judge again denies bond for Alex Murdaugh

Decision made after reviewing Murdaugh's mental health evaluation

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge has ruled that prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh must stay in jail until his trial on insurance fraud charges.

Prosecutors say he stole $3.4 million meant for the sons of his housekeeper, who died after suffering an injury at his home back in 2018.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman initially denied bond, then asked Murdaugh’s lawyers to report on his mental condition. Delivered to the court on October, 22, Judge Newman reviewed that report for weeks before denying bond again late Tuesday.

In his order denying bond, Judge Newman writes, "After considering the arguments of counsel, the evaluation submitted, pending charges and other investigations, and the apparent character and mental condition of the defendant, the Court finds that the Defendant is a danger both to himself and the community."

Murdaugh is accused in a separate fraud case of trying to arrange his own death so his son could get $10 million in insurance money.

Murdaugh's former law firm, PMPED, is suing him, claiming he embezzled client and law firm money for his personal use. The lawsuit said they discovered a bank account in Murdaugh's name which he used to convert money owed to the law firm and their clients into money for himself.

The shooting deaths of his wife and other son remain unsolved.