Julie Schenecker was sentenced to two life terms for killing her two teenage children in 2011.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa mother convicted of murdering her two teenage kids nearly a decade ago is back in a Hillsborough County courtroom — this time, to push for a new jury trial.

Julie Schenecker, now 61, claims her attorneys failed to do an adequate job defending her back in 2014 when she received two life sentences. According to court records, Schenecker claims her attorneys failed to call on witnesses who may have bolstered her insanity defense.

Hillsborough County Judge Michelle Sisco is expected to decide in the coming weeks if Schenecker will get a new trial.

On Jan. 27, 2011, police found two children, ages 16 and 13, dead at their Tampa Bay-area home.

Schenecker, the wife of a military linguist and longtime Army officer, was found unconscious on the rear porch of the home, covered in blood when officers arrived on that day. Police said at that moment she admitted to killing her children, stating that they were being "mouthy."

Schenecker would later plead not guilty and would seek the insanity defense.

During her trial, it was revealed that Schenecker bought a .38-caliber handgun days before her daughter, Calyx, and her son, Beau, were murdered. It was the same type of weapon both children had been shot with.

In her journal, Schenecker wrote she wanted to kill herself and wanted to be cremated with her children, their ashes mixed together. She mentioned that she was going to try to move her son's body into her bed and wanted to die next to him.

Mental health experts who testified said Schenecker was mentally ill, but three experts called by prosecutors said she was legally sane when she shot her children.