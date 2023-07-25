Argument leads to shooting at Charlotte high school

One person was hurt when an argument led to a shooting on the campus of Julius Chambers High School, police said. No children were present at the time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An argument led to a shooting on the campus of Julius Chambers High School Tuesday, police said.

The incident, which involved two adults who are not affiliated with the school or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, led to one of person suffering injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed that neither individual is a CMS employee and no students were involved because class was not in session. No children were present when the shooting occurred, according to police.

CMPD hasn't released any suspect information at this time, but said charges will be pending.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

