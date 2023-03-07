Man charged with June 2022 killing, CMPD says

Keith Lamar Campbell was served warrants while serving a prison sentence for unrelated charges.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man currently serving time in prison is now charged with killing a Charlotte man in June 2022.

The Charlotte-Meklenburg Police Department announced Tuesday that 38-year-old Keith Lamar Campbell was charged with 1st-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Monday. He is currently in custody at the Mountain View Correctional Institution in Spruce Pine on unrelated charges and is set to be transferred to Mecklenburg County when his active sentence is finished.

Campbell is accused of killing 33-year-old Addison Ray Lipscomb on June 8, 2022. CMPD said Campbell was shot along Tuckaseegee Road near Daleview Drive early that morning.

CMPD said Lipscomb's immediate family members were notified of Campbell's arrest.

