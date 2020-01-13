CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old boy was charged for an armed robbery in which the teen fired several shots, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Sunday around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the BP Gas Station at 7910 Cambridge Commons Drive for reports of an armed robbery with shots fired.

Officers at the scene learned an armed suspect entered the gas station, showed a gun and demanded property from an employee. During the robbery, he fired multiple rounds inside the gas station. A second employee was struck; CMPD said that person has a non-life-threatening injury.

Within 10 minutes of arriving at the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy nearby that matched the suspect description. He was identified as the suspect, interviewed by detectives and transported to a juvenile detention center.

The teen, who has not been named due to his age, was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or anonymously contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

