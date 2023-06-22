Juvenile arrested after caught in video showing off gun, Monroe Police say

The Monroe Police Department interrupted the live video, detaining the juvenile who had a gun.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE, N.C. — A juvenile has been detained after posting a live video showing off a gun, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said in the video, two juveniles in the Willow Glen Apartment Complex showed a gun and threatened a rival group.

Detectives with the Monroe Police Violent Crimes Task Force interrupted the video, detained the juvenile that had the gun, and then took the gun.

Police have not released his name and age as he is a juvenile, but police did confirm he will face criminal charges including possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts