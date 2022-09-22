Juvenile arrested for multiple Concord school bomb threats, police say

Concord police say an out-of-state tip lead to the identification of a juvenile who was responsible for multiple bomb threats in Cabarrus County.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — Police have identified a juvenile suspect they say is responsible for several telephoned bomb threats to Cabarrus County schools.

The Concord Police Department stated that an out-of-state tip from a concerned person led to the identification of a juvenile responsible for making bomb threats throughout Cabarrus County.

These threats were called in on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and Wednesday, Sept. 21 at multiple Cabarrus County schools, including Cox Mill High School and Jay M. Robinson High School. The schools were evacuated and placed under lockdown as police investigated these situations.

After identifying the juvenile suspect, police searched their home and found that the juvenile had no access to bomb-making materials or weapons and determined the threats were false statements.

The juvenile will be charged with four counts of making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. Their name is being withheld under North Carolina law because of their age.

Police say this was a separate investigation and arrest from the case involving a Northwest Cabarrus High School student who was arrested after a handwritten note detailing bomb threats was found on Sept. 19 and Sept. 20.

In Iredell County, Mooresville High School similarly received a bomb threat over the phone. Police have not stated who was responsible for that threat at this time.