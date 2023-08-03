x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Juvenile recovering after accidentally shooting themself following foot chase, CMPD says

Officers were following in a foot chase when they heard a gunshot.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile is being treated for injuries after seemingly accidentally shooting themselves following a foot chase, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. 

CMPD said shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, officers in northeast Charlotte were alerted to a suspected stolen car based on a license plate reader hit. CMPD said the driver refused to pull over, and CMPD continued to follow them.

The driver ultimately drove into a yard, CMPD said, and four suspects got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers were following in a foot chase when they heard a gunshot. Officers found a juvenile suspect with a gunshot wound that appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted, CMPD said.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and enable push notifications.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the individual, and found a gun nearby. Mecklenburg EMS took the juvenile to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

CMPD said a member of the K-9 unit found a second juvenile suspect who had two more guns. 

CMPD has not released any further details about potential charges or injuries at this time. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.   
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out