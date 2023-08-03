Juvenile recovering after accidentally shooting themself following foot chase, CMPD says

Officers were following in a foot chase when they heard a gunshot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile is being treated for injuries after seemingly accidentally shooting themselves following a foot chase, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, officers in northeast Charlotte were alerted to a suspected stolen car based on a license plate reader hit. CMPD said the driver refused to pull over, and CMPD continued to follow them.

The driver ultimately drove into a yard, CMPD said, and four suspects got out of the vehicle and ran. Officers were following in a foot chase when they heard a gunshot. Officers found a juvenile suspect with a gunshot wound that appeared to be accidental and self-inflicted, CMPD said.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the individual, and found a gun nearby. Mecklenburg EMS took the juvenile to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

CMPD said a member of the K-9 unit found a second juvenile suspect who had two more guns.

CMPD has not released any further details about potential charges or injuries at this time.

