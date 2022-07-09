Man accused of killing two people at Kannapolis daycare now in custody, police say

49-year-old Marlon Tyrone Anderson was arrested without incident in Lexington.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The man accused of killing a Kannapolis daycare owner and her nephew is now in custody more than a month later, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

The department said 49-year-old Marlon Tyrone Anderson was arrested on Saturday, July 9 by U.S. Marshals in Lexington. He was found at a residence and taken into custody without incident.

Anderson will now face two charges of 1st-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

61-year-old Sharon Chambers and her 46-year-old nephew Benny Sloan Jr. were both found shot and killed at Chambers' home on June 2, which also housed her daycare. Police noted no children were presented when the shooting happened.

The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information on Anderson's whereabouts. He was believed to be visiting across North Carolina while he was on the lam.