Man shot in drive-by incident at convenience store, Kannapolis police say

Officers are looking for a white 2010 Honda CR-V that may be tied to the crime.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A man is recovering after the Kannapolis Police Department said he was shot in a drive-by incident Friday evening.

Officers say it happened around 6 p.m. at the Coddle Creek Grocery convenience store. The man reportedly was leaving the store when he was shot by someone from a passing car. He's now recovering in the hospital.

Police say the car in question appears to be a white 2010 Honda CR-V. At the time, it had several people riding inside.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers online or by calling 704-93-CRIME to leave an anonymous tip. Tups leading to an arrest can qualify for a cash reward up to $1,000.

