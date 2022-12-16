Duo accused of killing Kannapolis man may be in Philly, police say

29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams II was shot and killed at his home on Dec. 7.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department has identified two people officers believe shot and killed a man earlier in Dec. 2022, but they're believed to be more than 500 miles away.

On Dec. 7, police said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams II was found dead at his home on South Little Texas Road. There were few initial details, but an update from the department on Dec. 16 indicated a man and a woman were deemed the suspects.

Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun now have warrants out for their arrest. Both are charged with Williams' murder, while Chapman also is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Kannapolis Police shared photos of both suspects in a news release.

Chapman has several tattoos on his neck, and in this photo has a beard along his jawline with a slight mustache. Chanthaboun in her photo has long black hair, a small tattoo on the right side of her neck, and large hoop earrings. Both have brown eyes.

Investigators said the duo was last known to be near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Officers are now asking for help in locating them.