Suspect facing charges of attempted rape at stores, says Kannapolis investigators

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A man is facing several charges after two incidents that happened on Friday, Nov. 12, according to the Kannapolis Police Department.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to a Dollar General Store in the 400 block of Cannon Boulevard just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say a female employee at the store reported being grabbed by a man but she was able to get away. The suspect, identified as Omar Elijah Boyd, 18, reportedly left the store after the incident.

The news release says investigators later responded to another incident at a Family Dollar Store in the 1900 block of N. Cannon Boulevard, where another woman employee was reportedly assaulted.

The woman said Boyd was walking into the bathroom where she was and started to attack her. She said she was able to get away, and store employees reportedly were able to detain him before police arrived.

Boyd has been charged with first degree kidnapping and two charges of attempted second degree forcible rape.

He was in Cabarrus County Jail as of Sunday, Nov. 14.

