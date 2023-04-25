Kannapolis police arrest 2 men accused of shooting at officers, 1 suspect still on the loose

Police said the officer tried to pull the 2016 black Jeep Patriot over using lights and siren, but the vehicle continued onto Kannapolis Parkway.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A man who has been accused of firing at Kannapolis police officers has been arrested, the Kannapolis Police Department reports.

According to police, the shooting happened on Sunday, April 23. Police said one of its officers noticed a vehicle matching the description believed to be involved in a recent drive-by shooting incident.

Police said the officer tried to pull the vehicle over using lights and siren, but the vehicle continued onto Kannapolis Parkway. That's when police said a passenger in the vehicle displayed a weapon and began firing at the officer.

The officer called for backup and stop sticks were later deployed by Concord Police. The vehicle eventually came to a stop and three suspects fled the vehicle. Two suspects were captured by Cabarrus County deputies and one suspect is still being sought.

The investigation continues and no injuries were reported, police said.

Alexander Elijah Adams, 19, 619 Miller Street Kannapolis, has been charged with one count of attempting to discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Jaden Deon Mauldin, 19, 2140 Hamblin Street Kannapolis, one charge of felony flee to elude.

