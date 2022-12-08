Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports.

Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams, II dead. A homicide investigation is underway.

