Men charged with killing young Charlotte mom to face judge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men charged in the shooting death of a young Charlotte mother in 2019 are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Kendal Crank was caught in the middle of a shootout as she was driving to a nursing class at Central Piedmont Community College on March 28, 2019, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Investigators said the 27-year-old woman was driving near North Tryon Street when she was hit and killed by a stray bullet.

Tychicus Dobie and Adonis Smith were charged with murder in connection with Crank's death. Both men are expected to face a judge Thursday. A third suspect, Marquis Smith, was also charged with murder in the case.

Witnesses said a group of men started shooting at each other near the intersection of East 28th Street and North Tryon. Crank's car crashed after she was shot and she was pronounced dead at the scene. CMPD officials said they did not believe she was the intended target.

