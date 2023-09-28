Kershaw County community reacts to shooting that claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl

The exact circumstances of the incident are still being investigated by deputies.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — After what investigators say was a tragic accident, a 2-year-old girl is dead in Kershaw County.

It happened late Wednesday night, at an apartment complex.

“It's just an all-around sad situation,” says Lisa Murray a Lugoff resident.

Murray works just feet away from the Sherwood Forest Apartment complex where the shooting took place.

Sheriff Lee Boan says his deputies received a 9-1-1 call of an accidental shooting around 10:40 pm, they along with highway patrol and other agencies responded and began rendering aid but unfortunately could not save the girl’s life.

The exact circumstances of what happened are still under investigation and Sheriff Boan says it’s a reminder to keep weapons where children can’t access them.

He said it’s believed the gun was in an elevated place in the home, “ You know unfortunately sometimes we tend to underestimate the ability of small children to get where they want to go, they will climb they will pull stuff over and this wasn’t from what we're getting right now this wasn't just a gun laid out in a toybox or something, this was a gun that was on a counter or something it was in a higher place,”.

Stephanie Nelson lives and works in Kershaw County and was devastated by the news, “I was so heartbroken for a 2-year-old to be you know, lose her life,”.

“I was fortunate enough this morning to be able to see my two-year-old grandson and you know you just want to hold them a bit tighter because he is just, you not guaranteed the next day,” Boan adds.

Now the community is asking for people to pray.

“Just pray for this family and pray for the first responders,” Murray says.