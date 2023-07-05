Man broke into ex-girlfriend's home as children hid from him, deputies allege

Investigators said the suspect threatened to kill his estranged girlfriend through text messages before breaking into her home and kidnapping her.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of breaking into his estranged girlfriend's home and kidnapping her was arrested in Rowan County on July Fourth, deputies announced Wednesday.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the State Bureau of Investigation about a kidnapping that happened at a home in the area of Denton in Davidson County, near the Rowan County line. Detectives said the suspect, John Christopher Yarbrough, forced his way into the house and drug the woman from her home while her children hid inside.

Yarbrough was allegedly armed and sent several threatening text messages that he was going to kill her, investigators said. Yarbrough was found by deputies at the wildlife access off River Road in Rowan County early Tuesday morning. The victim was also found there and did not have any apparent injuries, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

He was arrested there and turned over to Davidson County deputies. Rowan County authorities said Yarbrough has an extensive criminal history and has been accused of assaulting the victim in this case numerous times.

No further details were made available. WCNC Charlotte contacted the Rowan County Sheriff's Office to learn more.