Suspect in east Charlotte kidnapping to face judge Tuesday

Louis Meadows is facing multiple charges for an assault and kidnapping that was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera earlier this month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of kidnapping a woman in east Charlotte earlier this month is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Louis Meadows was charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female in connection with the incident, which was captured on a Ring doorbell camera on Dec. 15. Meadows also had outstanding warrants for other charges unrelated to the assault.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators said Meadows and the victim knew each other and the attack was called a domestic violence situation. CMPD said there is no known connection between Meadows, his victim and the homeowners whose camera caught the assault.

Due to the graphic nature of the video, WCNC Charlotte has decided to no longer show the video now that the victim has been located.

In the video, the victim can be seen banging on the door for help, then quickly thrown to the ground by the man later identified by police as Meadows. Police said Meadows threw multiple punches before dragging his victim towards an awaiting car.

These 24/7 hotline numbers are available for victims to call:

The investigation is ongoing. The public can leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts