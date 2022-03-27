x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Killing of South Carolina couple and their dog unsolved 5 months later

Investigators have not made any arrests in the killing and are asking for any additional information to help them determine who killed the couple and why.

MARION, S.C. — A sheriff's office in South Carolina said it needs help figuring out who killed a woman, her husband and their dog in a home five months ago.

Someone called 911 to report they heard gunshots near the Marion County home on Oct. 3 and at least one of their neighbors appeared to be dead, investigators said.

Officers then found Cathy Diane Thompkins, 45; her husband John Michael Thompkins, 49; and their dog “Tipsy” all shot to death. deputies said in a news release.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the killing and are asking for any additional information to help them determine who killed the couple and why.

Related Articles

In Other News

SC lawmakers working to change how children are prosecuted