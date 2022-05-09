76-year-old woman killed in Kings Mountain hit-and-run

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a hit-and-run in Kings Mountain Sunday night, police said.
The Kings Mountain Police Department was called to a hit-and-run involving two pedestrians at an Exxon gas station near the corner of North Cansler Street and West King Street a few minutes after 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people lying in the road.
Both victims were rushed to Atrium Health Kings Mountain. One of the victims, 76-year-old Minnie Lee Clinton, died at the hospital. The other victim, a 45-year-old man, was released from the hospital.
Witnesses at the scene gave vehicle information to the officers and detectives identified 67-year-old Fredrick Wilson of Kings Mountain as a suspect in the case. Wilson was charged with going armed to terror the public, hit and run and death by motor vehicle. Wilson was found at a Kings Mountain home and arrested, police said.
The investigation remains active. Any person with information is asked to call Kings Mountain police at 704-734-0444.
