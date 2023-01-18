Suspect wanted in deadly stabbing

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Gastonia man is on the run after investigators said he stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death at a gas station in Kings Mountain Tuesday night.
Kings Mountain police were called to the Silver Express on Kings Street a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 for a reported stabbing. When officers got to the store, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times.
The victim, identified as 34-year-old Ashley Erin Scoggins, was rushed to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
Detectives allege that Scoggins' ex-boyfriend, Timothy Prescott Parson, stabbed her inside the store before leaving the parking lot in a gray Nissan Sentra with North Carolina license plate JFT-4361.
Homicide warrants were obtained for Parson's arrest and he was entered as a wanted person with full extradition nationwide. Timothy Parson is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot-1 with a short-cut beard. He was last seen wearing a red bandana, gray hoodie and tan pants.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy Prescott Parson is asked to call Kings Mountain police at 704-734-0444. Witnesses may also call Cleveland County Crime Stoppers at 704-481-TIPS.
