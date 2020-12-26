Man accused of shooting, injuring Kings Mountain officer has been released from hospital, booked into jail

Corporal Frank Whittington Jr. was injured after an officer-involved shooting in Kings Mountain on Dec. 19.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and injuring Kings Mountain Corporal Frank Whittington Jr. has been released from the hospital and booked into the Gaston County Jail. The update comes one week after Whittington was shot in the line of duty.

The suspect, 30-year-old Antonio Cortez Anthony, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer or police officer with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The incident happened on Dec. 19 after Kings Mountain Police responded to a call for a suspicious individual on the back porch of a residence. Kings Mountain Police Chief Lisa Proctor said the suspect ran towards the Kings Mountain Country Club area where the shooting happened but doesn't yet have details on what led up to the shooting.

Whittington had surgery that night and has since been recovering. Chief Proctor said Whittington is expected to be OK.

Whittington was the fourth Charlotte-area officer to be shot in the line of duty in the span of two weeks. Two of those officers have died due to their injuries: Officer Jason Shuping with the Concord Police Department, and Officer Tyler Herndon with the Mount Holly Police Department.