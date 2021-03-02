1 hurt in Kings Mountain shooting, police say

Police said a person found shot in Gaston County was actually shot in Kings Mountain. No arrests have been made in the case.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot in Kings Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to a report of gunshots at the intersection of Fairvew Street and Third Street a little before 1:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and began an investigation.

Around that same time, Gaston County Police received a call about a reported shooting in the area of the U.S. 74 bypass and CV Alexander Drive. When officers got to the area, they found a person who had been shot. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Gaston County investigators determined the victim was shot in Kings Mountain and turned the investigation over to Kings Mountain Police.

No arrests have been made and detectives have not released any suspect information. The victim's condition has not been updated by police.