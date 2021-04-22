17-year-old killed in Kings Mountain shooting

Police said the victim was found shot multiple times on Redwood Circle shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — One man was arrested after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, Wednesday night.

According to Kings Mountain Police, officers were called to a shooting on Redwood Circle around 7:15 p.m. When police got to the home, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot multiple times. The victim, who has not been identified due to his age, was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia where he died.

Investigators identified Richard Emory Darnell Brown Jr. as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested a short while later and charged with murder. Brown is currently being held in the Gaston County jail without bond.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other suspect information has been released at this time. Any witnesses to this shooting or any other incident is asked to call Kings Mountain Police at 704-734-0444.

