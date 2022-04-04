x
Crime

Tenn. police: 4-year-old girl wounded by stray bullet during shooting

Knoxville Police said the shooting happened on April 3, Sunday, around 12:45 a.m. The girl was taken to UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police are investigating a shooting after a 4-year-old girl was struck by a stray bullet.

Knoxville Police responded to a call around 12:45 a.m. on April 3 at the 2200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Jamya Watson had been hit by a bullet that had came through the upstairs window. 

Watson was taken to UT Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Knoxville Police believe the house was not the target and Watson had been hit by a stray bullet from a nearby shooting. The origin of the shooting is unknown at this time.

Credit: The Watson family

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, by texting **TIPS or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

