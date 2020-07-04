Three women were fatally stabbed at a Pilot truck stop in Knox County early Tuesday morning before responding deputies confronted and killed the suspect, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A fourth woman was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Just before 7 a.m., Knox Co. deputies were dispatched to the Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike on a reported stabbing.

"Upon arrival, officers observed at least one person with stab wounds outside of the store. A man, armed with a knife and identified by witnesses as the suspect, was also observed in the parking lot. Officers confronted the individual who refused to drop the weapon. At some point during the encounter, one of the officers fired shots, striking the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene," said TBI in a press release.

The suspect was killed. He was identified as Idris Abdus-Salaam, 33, a truck driver from Durham, North Carolina.

Two witnesses apparently chased him out of the gas station, Earhart said.

TBI identified the three women killed, all employees of the Pilot Travel Center, as 57-year-old Joyce Whaley, 51-year-old Patricia Denise Nibbe, and 41-year-old Nettie R. Spencer.

The fourth victim who was wounded has still not been identified. She was a customer and is still in the hospital

Joyce Whaley was a faithful and steadfast member of The Crossing Chuch in Kodak, according to her pastor.

"One of the most caring people I've ever met," said pastor Kermit McPeek.

McPeek said she he was with her husband when he got the news. In addition to her husband, McPeek said Whaley is survived by two daughters and two grandchildren.

McPeek said she was a church volunteer who loved her family and the Lady Vols.

Pastor Joshua Moore at Grace Community Church remembered Denise Nibble as a woman you could count on.

“She was one of the most giving people, willing to help in an instant in any situation," he said, noting that she helped him pick out an engagement ring for the woman who became his wife.

Nibble leaves behind three children in their late teens and early 20s and a 6-year-old grandson.

"They're naturally devastated," Moore said, adding that she always greeted you with a hug and a smile on her face.

“I think it’s important that people remember her as that caring compassionate, outgoing, loving, nurturing person that she was,” Moore said.

Pilot CEO Jimmy Haslam released the following statement:

"Today is a difficult day for the Pilot Company family. We are devastated to confirm the loss of three team members and the injury of a guest after an act of violence at our Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, location this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we extend our deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims. We are providing support and counseling to the families and our team. We are working closely with local authorities. Please keep these families in your thoughts and prayers."

TBI said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

The officers involved in the shooting have not been identified.

The deputy was not injured.

Rural Metro fire and ambulances also responded to the scene this morning.

The Knoxville Police Dept. also responded to the scene.

It is standard procedure for another law enforcement agency to investigate shootings involving another department.

