x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man found shot to death near Lake Wylie fishing pier, York County investigators say

20-year-old Terron "TJ" Hubert was found with several gunshot wounds on Monday, June 6.

More Videos

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was found shot to death at a park in Lake Wylie earlier this week.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Terron "TJ" Healy of Clover was found dead on Monday, June 6 near a fishing pier with several gunshot wounds. His body was discovered by a woman walking on a trail at Quigley Park. Detectives say she did not see anyone else around at the time. It's believed he was shot sometime the night before.

Credit: York County S.O.
Terron "TJ" Hubert
Credit: York County GIS via York County S.O.
Aerial view of Quigley Park on Lake Wylie in South Carolina

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Detectives are now asking for more information, especially if anyone living near the park's entrance at Astor Court potentially saw or heard anything. Det. Askew with the sheriff's office can be reached at 803-628-3059 if you have information. 

Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be called into 1-877-409-4321, submitted online, or sent via the P3 Tips mobile app.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com. 

Related Articles

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts  

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.  

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts    

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.