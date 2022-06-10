Man found shot to death near Lake Wylie fishing pier, York County investigators say

20-year-old Terron "TJ" Hubert was found with several gunshot wounds on Monday, June 6.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — A homicide investigation is now underway after a man was found shot to death at a park in Lake Wylie earlier this week.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Terron "TJ" Healy of Clover was found dead on Monday, June 6 near a fishing pier with several gunshot wounds. His body was discovered by a woman walking on a trail at Quigley Park. Detectives say she did not see anyone else around at the time. It's believed he was shot sometime the night before.

Detectives are now asking for more information, especially if anyone living near the park's entrance at Astor Court potentially saw or heard anything. Det. Askew with the sheriff's office can be reached at 803-628-3059 if you have information.

Anonymous Crime Stoppers tips can be called into 1-877-409-4321, submitted online, or sent via the P3 Tips mobile app.

The YCSO is requesting any info about a homicide that occurred near the fishing pier at Quigley Park in Lake Wylie. June 5th. The victim has been identified as Terron “TJ” Hubert of Clover, SC. Please contact Det. Askew 803-628-3059, or #CrimeStoppers of York County. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/jqjLNf3moj — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) June 10, 2022

