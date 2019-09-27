LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has made the first arrest in connection with a deadly shooting inside a crowded South Carolina nightclub on September 21, the office announced Friday.

Antonia Emmanuel Champion, 30, of Fort Mill, is facing charges including murder, according to officials. He was arrested Monday, the sheriff's office announced Friday.

Investigators are still trying to locate Breante Deon Stevens, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Both Champion and Stevens are charged with the murders of 39-year-old Henry Lee Colvin, from Rock Hill, SC, and 38-year-old Aaron Harris from Kershaw, SC. Colvin and Harris died during the early Saturday morning shooting inside Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill.

Eight others were shot, four of which were flown to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for continued treatment after the shooting.

"Every day we get closer to the full picture of what happened in Ole Skool last Saturday morning," Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said Friday.

Champion, has been charged with two counts of Murder and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime. He was also charged with Carrying a Pistol, Possession of a Pistol by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Firearm on Premises where Alcohol is Sold.

He posted bond for his recent arrest but was held as the York County Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services investigate a probation violation, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Stevens, or additional information on the case, is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

