6.5 pounds of cocaine seized in Lancaster County

Officials learned that a package containing the cocaine was being shipped from a location outside the continental United States to a Kershaw address.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — More than six pounds of cocaine was seized by officials in Lancaster County back on Feb 13.

According to officials, agents of the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force learned that a package containing the cocaine was being shipped from a location outside the continental United States to a Kershaw address.

Officials said two people were detained following an operation to incept the package at the home. One of the women, 28-year-old Quanisha Lashay Manago, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine over 400 grams and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The other woman was not charged with any crime and was released, officials said.

“This operation illustrates how effective information sharing and cooperation among law enforcement agencies is,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “Within a few short days, the information was received, an operations plan was created, and the operation was carried out flawlessly with the participation of lots of officers from multiple agencies. The weight of this cocaine was 3,014 grams, and cocaine sells for about $60 a gram, making the street value of this parcel over $180,000. This was a lot of cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street. The case is not over, and law enforcement continues to investigate both ends of this shipment.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

