Lancaster County Sheriff's Office moves from Crimstoperes to P3Tips

The sheriff's office said this new software allows them to manage crime tips and information in-house.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is moving away from CrimeStoppers and moving to a new system called P3Tips.

Here's how it works:

Incoming tips are assigned to different divisions and personnel within the department and are tracked from receipt through investigation until disposition. This tracking ensures that tips are fully investigated, no stones are left unturned, and personnel are held accountable for the information that is received.

There are multiple ways a tip may be submitted. The sheriff’s office has a dedicated phone line for callers. The number is 803-283-3388, and the caller should select Option 4. Tips may also be submitted on the internet at www.p3tips.com/983, which will take you directly to the sheriff’s office page and an easily navigable form to complete.

“The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has had a productive long-term relationship with Midlands Crimestoppers, but when that service recently became unavailable to us, we needed something else to provide citizens a simple method to pass along information,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Anyone with information about any case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.

