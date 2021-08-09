x
'Full-court press' to arrest man wanted in deadly shooting, sheriff says

Timothy "Tim Tim" Asantee McCain is wanted for murder in the shooting death of Kenneth Morehead Jr. in Lancaster County earlier this month.
Timothy "Tim Tim" Asantee McCain

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Lancaster County have issued arrest warrants for a 21-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting just outside Kershaw earlier this month. 

On Aug. 1, deputies found Kenneth Morehead Jr. beside a Honda Accord parked outside his house on Railroad Avenue. Investigators said Morehead was shot multiple times in the upper body and was rushed to a hospital where he died. 

On Monday, Aug. 9, deputies identified Timothy "Tim Tim" Asantee McCain as the suspect in Morehead's death. Warrants have been taken out for McCain's arrest on murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. 

"We're in a full-court press looking for McCain to arrest him on these warrants," said Sheriff Barry Faile. "I encourage anybody who knows where McCain is and anybody who knows anything about this case to contact us. If we find out folks have been helping McCain avoid arrest, their actions will be investigated and charges will be made as appropriate." 

Any person with information about this shooting or McCain's whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388. Witnesses may also call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. 

