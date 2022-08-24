x
Crime

Dirt bike riders blocked EMS vehicles during emergency, SC deputy says

Deputies said the riders got in front of a Lancaster EMS vehicle and refused to yield, slowing down first responders before leading deputies on a chase.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies in Lancaster County are asking for the public's help identifying two dirt bike riders who refused to yield to first responders during an emergency call last weekend. 

The incident happened on Harrisburg Road near Calvin Hall Road in Indian Land around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said. Lancaster County EMS and deputies were responding to a possible drowning involving a small child when they got behind the bikes. 

The riders refused to yield to the emergency vehicles before leading deputies in a brief pursuit before escaping on Barberville Road, investigators said. Prior to the chase, the bikers refused to pull over when deputies attempted to stop them. 

Credit: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

"Dirt bikes and ATVs on the roadways are a common problem, but slowing down the medical response to a child is a whole different situation," Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. "If anyone knows the identity of these riders, please let us know so that charges can be made."

Any person with information about this incident or any other case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388. Witnesses may also call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. 

