Man wanted for questioning regarding indecent exposure incident at Walgreens

A man is wanted for questioning regarding an indecent exposure incident that happened at Walgreen's in Indian Land.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man is wanted for questioning regarding an indecent exposure incident that happened at Walgreen's in Indian Land, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports.

The sheriff's office did not release any more information regarding the incident but said anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

We are seeking the public's assistance with identifying this individual who is wanted for questioning regarding an... Posted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts