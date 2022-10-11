No controlled substances found on SC school bus after student passed out

Investigators said lab testing showed no controlled substances or other substances that would cause students and the driver to feel symptoms during the incident.

LANCASTER, S.C. — Officials in Lancaster County still aren't sure what caused a 14-year-old student to pass out on a school bus in late October, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

First responders were called to Indian Land High School on Oct. 26 for students being exposed to a powdery substance on a school bus. Multiple students, the bus driver and a responding EMS worker all complained of varying symptoms.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reports that it sent several times to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) lab for testing. The results have been received and no controlled substances or any other substances that could have caused the symptoms were detected, deputies claim. It remains unclear exactly what caused the symptoms experienced by those on the bus.

"Our investigators pursued every lead they found during this investigation," Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. "They collected everything appearing even remotely suspicious and talked to a large number of people, including students, involved in the incident. All testing results were negative, and we simply were unable to determine what caused these folks to fall ill."

Anyone who may have information can call deputies at 803-283-3388. Tips can also be shared with Midlands Crimestoppers by calling 888-274-637, sending them online, or downloading the P3 Tips app for iOS and Android devices.