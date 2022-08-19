Over 2 dozen suspects charged in monthslong drug operation

Deputies said 26 people were arrested on numerous drug charges related to possession and distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine.

LANCASTER, S.C. — More than two dozen people were arrested on drug charges after a lengthy undercover operation in Lancaster County, deputies said.

Lancaster County investigators have been working on the operation for several months, resulting in the arrest of 26 people on 89 warrants, Sheriff Barry Faile announced. The drugs involved include cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and various controlled substances in pill form. Related charges some suspects are facing include resisting arrest, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and drug trafficking.

Many of the incidents happened near public parks and schools in Lancaster County. Two of the defendants were denied bond and remain in jail on multiple charges. Faile credited numerous tips investigators received from the public about drug activity in the area.

"The agents are opening new investigations all the time and the information we get from the public supplements what they know and are able to act on," Faile said. "Operations like this will continue and we'll keep locking people up if we catch them with drugs or selling drugs."

Any person with information about any of these cases or any other incident should call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388. Witnesses may also call Midlands Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

