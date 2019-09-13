LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster High School was placed on lockdown for an hour on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

"Lancaster High is currently on a lockdown. All students are safe at this time. No one is allowed in or out of the building until the lockdown has been lifted. We will update you as soon as possible," Bryan Vaughn, director of safety and transportation, posted on Facebook around 2:30 p.m.

NBC Charlotte reporter Brandon Goldner was on the scene and confirmed the lockdown was due to an unspecified threat against the school.

Around 3:15 p.m. Vaughn gave an update on the situation.

"We received a tip a student was in possession of a weapon in a classroom. Administration and Police responded immediately and the building was placed on lockdown. No weapon has been found. All students are safe and secure. Law enforcement is doing its due diligence to ensure everyone is safe," he wrote.

Vaughn said the lockdown would remain in effect until the issue was resolved.

"Once they give us an all-clear we will lift the Lockdown. Please be patient and let our professionals do their job to keep our students and staff safe. We will give you a full account when possible but this is still a fluid process," he added.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Vaugh posted the lockdown had been lifted.

"Lockdown Lifted at Lancaster High. No weapon found on campus. Police will continue to investigate all leads. Everyone safe and ok. Thanks for everyone’s patience in our efforts to keep students and staff safe. Thanks to our partners in law enforcement for their quick response," he wrote.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

8 students arrested following fight at South Pointe High School

Major problems land Ballantyne breakfast spot on restaurant report card

Teen stabbed on walking trail in Union County